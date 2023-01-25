Crime Watch 8

Silver Alert issued for 3-month-old abducted child from Indianapolis

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday after a noncustodial parent abducted a 3-month-old child from Indianapolis.

Lawrence Whitsett and the child were last seen Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 75th Court. That’s at the Hampton Court Apartments.

Whitsitt was driving a silver 2012 GMC Terrain SUV with license plate 116RMK. He may be armed with a handgun, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Whitsitt, the noncustodial parent, was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

The information from IMPD did not provide the child’s gender or name.

