Suspect in far east side Indianapolis homicide arrested in Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis murder suspect in an east side shooting on Sept. 11 was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

19-year-old Michael Owens is facing a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of 20-year-old Keontae Walls.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 10100 block of John Jay Drive around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 11.

That is located in the Amber Woods Apartments off North Mitthoeffer Road.

Investigators believe that Walls was originally shot in the 10000 block of Montery Road, and was then driven to the address on John Jay Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Walls with gunshot wounds. Walls died at the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives established probable cause to arrest Owens for his connection to the shooting. On Sept. 19, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office granted officers an arrest warrant for Owens.

Sometime on Monday, the United States Marshals Service working with IMPD found Owens in Louisville and took him into custody.

Owens was being held at the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections. Owens is facing an additional charge for possessing a firearm with a previous conviction.

Police also say that Owens should be considered innocent until proven guilty.