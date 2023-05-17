Suspect in Indiana trooper’s death seeks change of venue in case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who is being charged in the death of Indiana State Trooper James Bailey has filed a motion Wednesday for a change of venue in his case.

Terry Dewaine Sands II faces charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, and causing death with a vehicle while driving under the influence.

Trooper Bailey was killed after being struck by Sands’ vehicle on March 3 during a pursuit on I-69 in Dekalb County. In an interview with police after Sands’s arrest, detectives say he told them “he had ‘smoke dope’ one hour before” the crash.

Detectives say Sands also told them he “intended to hit Master Trooper Bailey’s car so that he would be the one dying instead of Master Trooper Bailey.”

Sands’s final pretrial hearing is set for June 27. His five-day jury trial setting will begin August 14.