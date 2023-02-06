Crime Watch 8

SWAT team arrests shooting suspect on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night.

At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.

In front of the home, police located a man with injuries that consisted of gunshot wounds. Medics transported the man to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Two women exited the home and talked to the police, but the third suspect was not found. Police called SWAT to assist and had police dogs search the area to locate the suspect until they were provided a search warrant to look inside the home.

Police negotiated with the suspect inside the residence and took him into custody.

IMPD didn’t immediately provided any additional information.