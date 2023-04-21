Tennessee man charged with murder in Noblesville shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old Tennessee man was charged Monday with murder and six other felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a Georgia man earlier this month at a Noblesville home, the city police department announced Wednesday night.

Grayson Aubrey Rhue, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died in the shooting reported to Noblesville Police Department just after 10:15 p.m. April 6 in the 21000 block of Raccoon Court. That’s in the Harbour Woods residential subdivision near 216th Street and Mill Creek Road, just north of Morse Reservoir.

Rhue was found dead in the driveway of a Raccoon Court home.

Ruai Ngundeng Pal, of Franklin, Tennessee, was formally charged in Hamilton Superior Court 5 with a count of murder, two counts of burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery, a count of intimidation, and a count of pointing a firearm at another. Once the formal charges were made, Pal was arrested by the Franklin, Tennessee, Police Department, according to Noblesville police.

Pal will remain in jail in the Williamson County jail in Franklin, Tennessee, while awaiting extradition, Noblesville police say.

Noblesville police on the night of the shooting talked with three people were not the homeowners, but instead guests who were house-sitting while the homeowners were away.

According to police, Rhue came to the front door of the house and rang the doorbell. Rhue had a brief conversation with the three people inside the home and walked away. Rhue returned to the home a few seconds later and entered the home. After entering the home, Rhue pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the house guests.

One of the house guests pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at Rhue, who immediately fled the house before collapsing at the end of the driveway. Officers arrived to the scene a short time later to find Rhue’s body. Rhue’s handgun was collected by police.