Crime Watch 8

Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bench trial is underway in Marion County for Larry Jo Taylor, Jr., the final of three defendants in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015.

Blackburn was shot and killed during a home invasion on Nov. 10, 2015. She was the pregnant wife of Indianapolis pastor, Davey Blackburn.

Taylor, alongside one other defendant, Jalen Watson, entered the Blackburn home through the unlocked front door and shot Blackburn, according to court documents.

Her husband found her body in their home as he returned from a morning workout.

Davey Blackburn testified at the bench trial Monday morning.

Taylor faces charges that include murder, robbery, burglary and auto theft. Taylor allegedly told witnesses that he killed Amanda Blackburn.

Watson and Diano Gordon, another defendant, both previously pleaded guilty. Watson was sentenced to 29 years in prison in March 2021 and a hearing is set for Friday in Gordon’s case .