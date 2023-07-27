U.S. Marshals arrest man in Mississippi for Anderson homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Mississippi on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an Anderson homicide, according to the Anderson Police Department.

On June 27, Anderson Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of West 13th Street to investigate a death. That’s on the west side of the city.

Upon arrival, the officers found 41-year-old Timothy Kates dead in the house.

During their investigation, detectives identified two suspects, Roger Rodriguez and Demarcus Davis.

On July 16, the Muncie Police Department arrested Rodriguez at a traffic stop and he was taken to the Madison County Jail.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested Davis in Mississippi. He will be taken to the Madison County Jail.

Both Rodriguez and Davis are “facing future charges regarding the death,” the Anderson Police Department said in a Thursday release.