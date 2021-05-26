Crime Watch 8

Woman dies in east-side shooting; 4th person fatally shot since Friday near 38th, Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot. That’s in the area of East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police have not discussed what led to the shooting or given any word on suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Authorities will provide the woman’s name, age and cause of death after next of kin are informed, IMPD said.

Wednesday’s shooting death was the fourth since Friday in the vicinity of 38th and Mitthoeffer.

On Monday, a man died after a shooting at the Spanish Oaks Apartments, just southeast of the intersection of 38th and Mitthoeffer. Police on Wednesday announced they’d arrested Alejandro Barroso, 57, in connection to the murder of Oswaldo Lopez, 46.

On Friday, two men died and another man was wounded after a shooting inside a convenience store at the Phillips 66 gas station at 3813 N. Mitthoeffer Road. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has yet to identified the two men killed. IMPD has not announced any arrests.