Discover Indiana’s hidden history with “Walks & Talks” tours

He’s an Indiana History Lover from Indianapolis, and he’s sharing his “Walks & Talks” with all of us!

Under his platform Through2Eyes, Sampson Levingston travels the state of Indiana looking for stories to share. Levingston’s historical videos, which can be found on YouTube and Facebook, have been viewed over 100,000 times! In June of 2020, Sampson started hosting historical walking tours that he calls, “Walk & Talks”.

As of today, Sampson has led over 600 historical walking, biking or trolley tours centered on Black history through his hometown. Sampson’s tours gained national attention in 2021 with a feature on NPR’s All Things Considered. Sampson has graced the cover of the Indianapolis Star, been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune and more!

In addition to Walk & Talks, Sampson also visits local elementary schools to present “Hawk & Talks”, teaching kids about Indiana birds and Indiana history! He also gives history lectures and presentations to organizations around Central Indiana.

He currently offers Walk & Talks through Indiana Avenue, Martindale, Irvington, Butler-Tarkington, Mapleton-Fall Creek, “Fountain Fletcher”, Monument Circle, Kennedy-King, Newfields and Carmel.

Awards/Recognition:

2022 Distinguished Service in Community presented by Cathedral High Black Alumni

2022 Black Rising Star presented by Innopower

2023 Excellence in Historic Preservation presented by Daughters of the American Revolution

2023 Spirit of Downtown Indianapolis presented by Downtown Indy Inc.,

To schedule one of Sampson’s Walk & Talk experiences, and view his stories on our state’s history, visit: www.through2eyes.com

