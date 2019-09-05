Dry and quiet stretch continues!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and clear start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s! Luckily, sunshine will warm us up Thursday afternoon with highs headed to the mid-70s. Quiet and cool Thursday night with lows in the mid-50s.

We’ll wrap the workweek on a cool and comfortable note. A few light sprinkles are possible but most will be dry. Friday night zone forecast looks great with lows in the lower 60s to upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine for the first half. There could be a few showers or storms Sunday. The Brickyard 400 looks to be mainly dry.

A slow warm up expected through the first half of the week with highs returning to the lower to mid-80s with a good chance of scattered showers and storms late week.

