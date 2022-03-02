News

DWD leads project to upskill essential workers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is launching a Technical Assistance project led by the National Skills Coalition in Washington D.C. The DWD says it is seeking input from essential workers and employers about worker skillsets and training opportunities as part of ongoing efforts to support the skills advancement of Hoosiers.

The year-long project, which is in partnership with the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, will focus on helping states be more creative about what types of administrative or policy changes can help support the upskilling and equitable service to more essential workers.

The DWD will host two virtual focus groups via Zoom, one with employers and another with employees.

The DWD says it will review several areas, including defining what it means to be an essential worker, as well as Technical Assistance to develop a business-friendly Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Incumbent Worker Training Policy and WIOA Layoff Aversion Policy.

The department is also planning to perform a review of current workforce policies and will assess the overall impact of addressing the upskilling needs of essential workers.

The focus groups will be conducted March 9 and 10. You can learn more and sign up by clicking here.