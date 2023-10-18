Earlham College president set to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlham College President Anne Houtman is set to retire at the end of the current academic year, school officials announced Wednesday.

Houtman, the college’s 20th president and first woman president, has led Earlham since 2019.

Houtman expanded Earlham’s curriculum by adding new majors in accounting, engineering, data science, social services, creative writing, public policy, media, and communications.

Among her many accomplishments is the “For Good” campaign. The fundraiser raised $85 million for student wellness and recruitment initiatives for the school.

“I feel very proud of all that we have accomplished at Earlham and am confident that Earlham is in a better place now than when I arrived. I am certain that Earlham will be able to bring in a very strong 21st president in large measure because of all the hard work we have accomplished together over these years.” Houtman said in a release.

Tom Thornburg, chair of the board of Trustees added: “We are grateful that Anne will leave the College in a better place than she found it, with a solid and clearly articulated plan to move the College forward,”

Earlham’s Board of Trustees will start a search for a new president to succeed Houtman in the coming weeks.