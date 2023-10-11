Early voting begins Wednesday in Marion County

Stickers sit on a table at the Wicker Park Social Center polling place during the first day of early voting in Indiana on Oct. 6, 2020, in Highland, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County voters can cast an early ballot in the November election starting Wednesday.

Early voting in Marion County will take place in the Clerk’s Office at the City-County Building. It is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on most days during the week and on various weekends.

All vote centers in Marion County will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

If you are filing an absentee ballot, the deadline is 6 p.m. on Election Day.

You can make sure you are registered to vote by visiting the Indiana Voters website. You can also view a sample ballot.

What you’ll need

In order to vote, a person must be 18 by voting day and have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days.

A valid government-issued ID is required.

Where to park

If you plan to cast a ballot at the City-County Building, parking is available in the EZ Park surface lot at 355 E. Pearl Street. The EZ Park lot can be accessed by turning south on New Jersey Street from Maryland Street or by turning west on Pearl Street from East Street.

There is also parking available in the Whole Foods parking garage, which has a two-hour limit.

The City-County Building is also accessible via IndyGo.