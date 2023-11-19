Delphi police issue warning, plea about speeding in school zones

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Delphi Police Department issued a warning Friday about speeding in school zones following a week of writing countless speeding tickets.

The department posted on Facebook that they, sadly, “lost track” of how many school zone speeding tickets officers wrote by the end of the school week Friday.

On Friday afternoon alone, the post says, multiple tickets and warnings were written in one hour.

“With the assistance of Indiana State Police – Lafayette District, we wrote a total of 11 tickets and five warnings. These included speeds as high as 57 mph in a 25 mph school zone and ‘passing in a no-passing zone.’ That was within an hour period with only one trooper and one Delphi Police Department unit,” they said.

The department emphasized that the school zone was marked with giant signs and flashing lights. They added that construction works and vehicles have also been present in the school zone for several weeks.

“We don’t want to write tickets. We want you to slow down. Pretty please,” the post said.

