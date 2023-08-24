Martinsville schools to fight transgender bathroom ruling in US Supreme Court

A view of John R. Wooden Middle School on April 29, 2022, in Martinsville, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Martinsville school district wants to take its bathroom policy to the nation’s highest court.

Officials have filed a Notice of Appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over its rule related to transgender students.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville wants to require students to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex.

Earlier this month, a federal judge reissued an order that the district must allow a transgender student in John R. Wooden Middle School to use the boys’ restroom and locker room. The ruling suggested the U.S. Supreme Court would need to take up the case to provide guidance nationwide.