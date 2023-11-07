Docs: Former Carmel man voted twice in 2020 general election

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Documents from a Tuesday election board meeting show a Mesa, Arizona, man who’d moved from Carmel voted twice in the 2020 general election.

Records show Jeffrey M. Shelton moved from Carmel to Mesa in October 2020. The Hamilton County Election Board believes Shelton voted first in Arizona, where he registered as a Republican, and later voted a second time in Indiana.

The Hamilton County Election Board unanimously voted Tuesday to send the case to County Prosecutor Greg Garrison for consideration. The prosecutor’s office was closed Tuesday for Election Day.

Hamilton County election officials first confirmed the double voting in May with information supplied from Look Ahead America. Its website says former President Donald Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard formed the conservative political advocacy group and nonprofit in August 2017.

Ian Camacho, director of research for Look Ahead America, says the double voting was found in checking a National Change of Address filed in September 2022, voter registration records, and voting records.

As a result, the Hamilton County Election Board sent letters to Shelton in October informing the 57-year-old that its members would meet Nov. 7 to discuss his case. Shelton’s attorney, Terry Monday, attended the hearing. Sheldon did not.

The Heritage Foundation lists three criminal convictions on voter fraud since 2020 in Indiana. Two of those cases, both in Dearborn County, involved people using others’ names for absentee ballot trafficking, and the third case, from Evansville, involved the illegal sending of absentee ballots premarked for the Democratic Party primary ballot.

Meza is in Maricopa County, Arizona. That county underwent a controversial 2020 election recount after Republicans in the state Senate alleged mistakes. The recount found “no substantial differences” in the count, and actually allowed Joe Biden to win in a wider margin over Trump. The recount report also said that “there is no reliable evidence that the paper ballots were altered to any material degree.”