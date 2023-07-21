McCray prioritizes mental health issues in 2024 US Senate bid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Democratic Senate candidate said federal lawmakers need to factor mental health into far more policy decisions.

Dr. Valerie McCray, a clinical psychologist based in Indianapolis who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022, launched her 2024 Senate bid in the final weeks of 2022. In an interview for “All INdiana Politics,” she said she is running because she wants to solve the problems she sees wholesale rather than being limited to one person at a time.

McCray said the COVID-19 pandemic in particular has shown how interconnected mental health is with other issues. She said the investments that have recently been made in mental health are a good start and it’s time to build on them. For example, when it comes to gun violence, McCray said, psychoses typically appear in people ages 17-25, so asking a doctor to sign off on a young adult’s request to purchase a firearm might be a good idea. She also suggested requiring different levels of licensing in order to buy different types of firearms, just as a basic driver’s license is enough to operate a passenger vehicle but a commercial driver’s license is needed to operate heavy equipment.

On abortion, McCray said the Dobbs ruling, which determined the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, pulled the country back 50 years. She said women’s health decisions should be between them and their doctor and Congress should protect that.

McCray said her practice has brought her into contact with patients ranging from children to members of the military to prisoners. She said this has prepared her to work with people from many different backgrounds and has given her contacts and relationships all over the state.

“When you work at the prison, you get to know the people in those small towns, and I know we have a lot in common. I know I’m really good at working with people regardless of race, regardless of socioeconomic status, regardless of any of those things.”

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.