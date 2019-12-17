Elevate Ventures graduates inaugural origins cohort

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures is graduating its first Elevate Origins cohort. Of 62 companies accepted to participate in the pre-accelerator program, the cohort concluded with 26 startups pitching newly created or refined pitch decks.

“The first cohort exceeded expectations. We had a goal of 25 applications and ended with 75,” said Jacob Schpok, executive director for Elevate Nexus. “Applications ranged from students with ideas to established businesses that had raised millions of dollars in funding. Origins is truly for any stage of a startup.”

The program is made up of a combination of online classes and in person meetings to “teach entrepreneurs to expand their ideas into a business model ready for investors, a 10-slide pitch deck and an executive summary.”

The program was developed by Wisconsin-based gener8tor, which also operates the gBETA accelerator in Indiana.

Companies who completed Origins: