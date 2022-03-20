News

Enjoy a warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a great start to the week, prepare for active weather for the first week of spring.

Sunday night: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall to the low 40s overnight.

Monday: Enjoy the best weather day of the week under plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming to the low 70s. Winds will pick up Monday afternoon becoming breezy.

Monday night: Clouds, winds, and rain chances will increase late Monday.

Tuesday: Showers will arrive very early Tuesday.

Showers are likely for much of the day. Expect a breezy, wet, and a cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

8-day forecast: The active weather pattern continues for much of next week with daily chances for rain. Daily high temperatures will remain near to above normal for much of next week. Isolated rain chances will continue into next weekend.