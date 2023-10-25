Monty Python co-founder John Cleese coming to Indianapolis

John Cleese speaks onstage at 'Comedy with the Cleeses' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Creek and the Cave on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedy legend John Cleese is heading to Indianapolis for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation.

With all-new routines shaped by his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity, and clever wordplay, John Cleese demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty.

Cleese is best known as the co-founder of Monty Python, and is celebrated for his work on “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian,” “Fawlty Towers,” “A Fish Called Wanda” as well as the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises.

John Cleese will be performing live at the Old National Centre on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Live Nation website and the Ticketmaster website.