Taylor Swift and her dad cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game in Foxborough

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands in New York City in October. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is continuing to support Travis Kelce at his football games, this time by bringing her dad, Scott Swift, to join in on the fun.

The father-daughter pair were seen on the broadcast enjoying Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium from a suite.

The singer was seen sitting next to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and blew a kiss to the camera. She was also joined by Haim band member Alana Haim at the game.

Kelce and Scott Swift had previously spent time together last month when the two-time at Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert in Argentina, where the pair were seen in videos posted to social media reacting to Swift changing the lyrics to “Karma” in a nod to “the guy on the Chiefs.”

Swift has had a busy month.

Last weekend, she celebrated her 34th birthday with a star-studded party in New York City, which Kelce was noticeably absent from due to a mandatory practice with the team he attended back in Kansas City, according to People.

Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid were among the attendees.

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” Swift wrote on Instagram last week, showcasing a series of photos from the party.

Swift is currently on a break from her record-breaking “Eras Tour,” which is set to pick back up in Tokyo on February 7.