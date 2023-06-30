Where to see 2023 fireworks shows in central Indiana
(WISH) — Independence Day is near, and shows with fireworks are set across central Indiana.
Sunset during the next few days will be around 9:16 p.m., so expect these shows to take off after that time. Some shows require the purchase of tickets. Many fireworks displays have added events before the nighttime shows. The event links have details.
June 30
- Columbus Regional Health presents QMIX Musical Fireworks 33 Honoring Our Heroes!: AirPark Columbus, 4770 Ray Boll Blvd., Columbus.
- Fireworks & Cruise-in at the Monroe County Fairgrounds: Monroe County Fairgrounds, 5700 W. Airport Road, Bloomington.
- Natural Wonder: Stevie Tribute: Daniel’s Family Vineyard & Winery, 9061 N. Hancock County Road 700 West, McCordsville.
- Sparks in the Park: Johnson County Park, 3097 E. 32nd St., Nineveh.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 1
- 79th Annual Harry Ray Post 65 Independence Day Fireworks & Freedom Fest: Roosevelt Hill at Glen Miller Park, 2200 E. Main St., Richmond.
- Cambridge City Fireworks Display: Creitz Park, 150 N. Foote St., Cambridge City.
- Dunkirk Fourth of July Festival: Dunkirk City Park, 120 Hoover St., Dunkirk.
- Freedom Celebration and Car Show: Madison Township Fire Department, 7047 E. Landersdale Road, Camby.
- Freedom Fest 2023: Waldron Elementary School, 306 S. East St, Waldron. (Link is a PDF.)
- Hayes Apperson Festival: Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
- Indy Eleven vs. San Diego Loyal SC: Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium, 1001 W. New York St., Indianapolis.
- Lake Freeman Fireworks: Near Tall Timbers Marina, 4773 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello.
- Lake Waveland 4th of July Celebration: Lake Waveland, 11677 S. State Road 47, Waveland.
- Light Up the Sky: behind Frankton Elementary School, 1303 E. Clyde St., Frankton. (Link is a PDF.)
- Night at the Park: (Postponed to July 3) Avon United Methodist Church, 6850 E. U.S. 36; Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene, 47 N. County Road 625 East; Avon Intermediate School East, 174 S. Avon Ave.; and Avon Intermediate School West, 176 Avon Ave.; Avon.
- Raccoon Lake Independence Day Fireworks: Cecil M. Harden Lake, 1588 S. Raccoon Parkway, Rockville.
- Red, White & Blueberry Festival and Fireworks, Mallow Run Winery, 6964 W. Whiteland Road, Bargersville.
- Ron Bonham Days: Prairie Creek Reservoir, 6400 S. Delaware County Road 575 East, Selma.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 2
- City of Anderson’s Independence Day Fireworks: parking area of Central Avenue at Ninth and 11th streets, Anderson.
- Murphy Aquatic Park Summer Concert Series: Murphy Aquatic Park, 753 S. Hendricks County Road 625 East, Avon.
- Red, White & Boom Fireworks display & Spirit 95 Remote Broadcast: Grace Baptist, 2320 N. Smith Pike, Bloomington.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 3
- 52nd Annual Meredith Smith Memorial Firework Show: Broad Ripple area over White River, Indianapolis.
- Alexandria Fireworks, Alexandria-Monroe Intermediate School, 308 W. 11th St., Alexandria.
- All American Day In The Park With Fireworks: Sarah T. Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Drive, Beech Grove.
- Anderson Municipal Airport Airshow & Town of Chesterfield Fireworks: Anderson Municipal Airport, 282 Airport Road, Anderson.
- Franklin Firecracker Festival: Franklin Amphitheater, 237 W. Monroe St., Franklin.
- Independence Day Celebration: Eagle Church, 5801 W. Main St., Whitestown.
- Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Lake Lemon: Lake Lemon, 7599 N. Tunnel Road, Unionville.
- Night at the Park: (Rescheduled from July 1) Avon United Methodist Church, 6850 E. U.S. 36; Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene, 47 N. County Road 625 East; Avon Intermediate School East, 174 S. Avon Ave.; and Avon Intermediate School West, 176 Avon Ave.; Avon.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 4
- 4th at the Falls: Pendleton Sports Complex, 615 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
- Boone County 4th of July Fireworks Show: Lebanon Middle School, 1810 N. Grant St., Lebanon.
- CarmelFest: Carmel Ice Skadium, 1040 Third Ave. SW, Carmel.
- CERA Sports Park and Campground July 4th Weekend: 3989 S. Bartholomew County Road 525 East, Columbus.
- City of Lawrence 4th Fest: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road, Lawrence.
- Dirt Track Racing: Hornet Special & 4th of July Fireworks: Paragon Speedway, 8486 W. Old State Road 67, Paragon.
- Double Trouble 4th of July Firework Watch Party: Downtown Olly’s, 822 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis.
- Downtown Indy Fourth Fest: American Legion Mall, 500 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. Viewing areas include Indiana War Memorial grounds and American Legion Mall.
- Elwood July 4th Fireworks Celebration: Elwood Junior-Senior High School, 1137 N. 19th St., Elwood.
- Fishers Parks: Nickel Plate District, 6 Municipal Drive; Cyntheanne Park, 12383 Cyntheanne Road; and Geist Reservoir Marina, 11695 Fall Creek Road, Fishers.
- Food Trucks, Fireworks & Fun! Milligan Park, 1000 Vandalia St., Crawfordsville.
- Food Trucks & Fireworks 2023: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way, Danville.
- Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival: Forest Park, 701 Cicero Road, Noblesville.
- Greentown Lions Club Fireworks: Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
- Hagerstown Fireworks: Hagerstown Airport, 999 S. Washington St., Hagerstown.
- Hoosier Park Fireworks: Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson.
- Hummel Park July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: Guilford Township Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St., Plainfield.
- Independence Day at Minnetrista: Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnstrista Parkway, Muncie.
- Independence Day Celebration: Fairbanks Park, 1100 Girl Scout Lane, Terre Haute.
- Indiana Beach 4th of July Fireworks: Lake Shaffer Boardwalk, 5224 E. Indiana Beach Road, Monticello.
- Jay County/Portland July 4th Fireworks: Jay County Fairgrounds: 806 E. Votaw St., Portland.
- Lights Over Morse Lake: 697 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
- Martinsville 4th of July Celebration: Jimmy Nash City Park, 360 N. Home Avenue, Martinsville.
- Memphis Redbirds vs. Indianapolis Indians: Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St., Indianapolis.
- Mooresville 4th of July Celebration: Pioneer Park, 1101 N. Indianapolis Road, Mooresville.
- New Richmond 4th of July Celebration: New Richmond Park, 300 Prairie St., New Richmond.
- Pittsboro Freedom Celebration: Scamahorn Park, 80 N. Meridian St., Pittsboro.
- Stars and Stripes Celebration: Riehle Plaza and John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge over Wabash River, 200 N. Second St., Lafayette.
- Taste Of The USA 4th Of July Celebration: Skyline Club, 1 American Square (36th floor), Indianapolis.
- Town of Summitville 4th of July Fireworks Celebration: Summitville Elementary School, 405 E. Mill St., Summitville.
- Westfield Rocks the 4th: Grand Park Sports Campus, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield.
July 8
- Ellettsville Fireworks Celebration: Edgewood High School, 601 Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville.
- Greenfield Bike Fest: Evangel Church, 1221 E. Main St., Greenfield.
- Marion County Fair: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis.
July 15
- Late Model 7th Annual Mike Greig Sr Memorial 75-Lap Figure 8: Indianapolis Speedrome, 802 S. Kitley Ave., Indianapolis.
Want to make a correction or an update, or add another event with fireworks? Email gregg.montgomery@wishtv.com.