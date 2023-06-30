Where to see 2023 fireworks shows in central Indiana

An undated view of fireworks at the Rockville Lake Park Independence Day Celebration near Rockville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Parke County Convention & Visitors Commission)

(WISH) — Independence Day is near, and shows with fireworks are set across central Indiana.

Sunset during the next few days will be around 9:16 p.m., so expect these shows to take off after that time. Some shows require the purchase of tickets. Many fireworks displays have added events before the nighttime shows. The event links have details.

June 30

July 1

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 8

Ellettsville Fireworks Celebration: Edgewood High School, 601 Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville .

. Greenfield Bike Fest: Evangel Church, 1221 E. Main St., Greenfield .

. Marion County Fair: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis.

July 15

Late Model 7th Annual Mike Greig Sr Memorial 75-Lap Figure 8: Indianapolis Speedrome, 802 S. Kitley Ave., Indianapolis.

Want to make a correction or an update, or add another event with fireworks? Email gregg.montgomery@wishtv.com.