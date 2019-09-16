Fishers makes Top 10 list of ‘Best Places to Live’

The proposal to upgrade the intersection of State Road 37 at 141st Street on the border of Fishers and Noblesville. (Image Provided/37Thrives)

FISHERS (Inside INdiana Business) — Three communities in Indiana made the top 100 list of best places to live in the entire country but only one made the top ten list. Fishers was judged by Money magazine as the third best place to live in the United States. It came in behind Clarksville, Tennessee and Round Rock, Texas.

According to MONEY.com, the list was compiled using data points such as economic health, cost of living, public education, and ease of living and amenities. The magazine says it set out to find places where affordability goes hand in hand with a high quality of life.

“I’m incredibly proud that our city has once again been recognized as one of the best places to live in the nation,” said Mayor Scott Fadness. “This honor is truly a reflection of the residents, businesses, schools, and organizations that make Fishers the smart, vibrant, and entrepreneurial city that it is.”

To create MONEY’s Best Places to Live ranking, the publication looked only at places with populations of 50,000 or greater. Places with 300,000 or more people were broken down into neighborhoods. And because of that new geography category, Eagle Creek was added to the list. The area around Eagle Creek reservoir, park and golf course is ranked as 32nd best place to live. Fort Wayne also made the list, coming in at No. 72.

