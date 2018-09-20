Former councilman accused of rape in court document

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has filed for a protective order against a former Greenwood councilman, stating he raped her.

Brent Corey is already under investigation by state police after being accused of voyeurism.

Corey resigned from the Greenwood Common Council in August.

News 8 reported that state police are investigating whether he recorded women without their consent while they were changing clothes.

The protective order petition is a request from the woman for a court order for Corey to stay away from her and not harm her.

In the court filing, the woman states that she worked for Corey’s company, Sizemore Insurance Agency.

A sign on the door Thursday said a nearby company had bought Sizemore. Corey was still the owner in late 2015, when, according to the petition, Corey sexually assaulted the woman at a company holiday party.

The woman started dating Corey in early 2016, according to the petition. She said Corey once threw a soda at her at the office and smashed food in her face.

In June 2018, at the office, she told Corey she wanted to break up, and he responded by trying to have sex with her, the petition says. She said she refused.

“He penetrated me, used a condom, and raped me,” the woman states in the document.

About a month later, she found secretly recorded videos on Corey’s work computer of her friends changing clothes at his lake house, according to the petition, which says she quit her job and called police that day.

Corey’s hearing on the protective order was rescheduled for March.

Indiana State Police on Thursday would not confirm whether anything in the protective order filing is related to their investigation into Corey.

Corey has not been formally charged for any of the allegations. Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper said state police had not yet handed evidence over to him on Thursday.

News 8 reached out to the woman who filed for the order. She said she is not ready to share her story with us.