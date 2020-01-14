Franklin man sentenced to 800 days for leaving the scene of an accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Johnson County man was sentenced to 800 days in the Indiana Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an 2019 accident.

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2019 on Rocklane Road, a vehicle being driven by 27-year-old Wade Mahon struck 49-year-old Carey Shipe, who was on a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Following the collision, Mahon, whose vehicle incurred heavy front-end damage, fled the scene. Shipe sustained a number of fractures to his arms and his hip and has had to undergo several surgeries since the collision.

In addition to the time he will spend in prison, a judge ordered Mahon to provide Shipe with nearly $13,000 in out-of-pocket medical costs and around $21,000 in lost wages.