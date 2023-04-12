Fundraiser for Whiteland tornado victims to have music, free food

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A fundraiser is planned for today from 12:30 p.m. for victims of the March 31 tornado.

Free music, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks will be provided.

Organizers are asking for donations to help residents who were affected by the tornado.

The fundraiser will be held at the Bailey and Wood parking lot at 740 Main Street in Whiteland.