Harrison College to close after 116 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Harrison College on Friday announced it would be closing operations effective Sunday.

Harrison College, headquartered on East Washington Street in Indianapolis, has been operating in Indiana for 118 years. At the time of the announcement, the college had three locations in Indianapolis, as well as campuses in Anderson, Columbus, Evansville, Fort Wayne, and Terre Haute and a campus in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the college’s website, it was founded in Marion, Indiana, in 1902 as a business college, received national accreditation in 1980 and was purchased by Education Management Corporation in 1986.

The college’s Chef’s Academy, which opened in 2011 in Morrisville, North Carolina, is scheduled to close Oct. 14, chairman of the board Craig F. Pfannenstiehl said in an email to the Harrison College community on Friday.

He cited “the continuing decline of student enrollment and financial pressure with limited resources” as the reason to close down all campuses.

Faculty was instructed to turn in final grades by Tuesday and arrange to return equipment. The email included an attachment with insurance and final pay information.

Pfannenstiehl said Harrison College was working with National American University and other transfer and teach-out partners to help students continue their academic careers.

NAU agreed to provide benefits to students who enroll by the February 2019 term.

The college said it would be be posting transfer options to its website in the future to help students.