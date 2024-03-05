Health Spotlight: A boy’s journey of survival

(WISH) — Imagine your baby being born healthy, but, within months, the child starts to lose the ability to move arms and legs.

This is what happens to infants born with spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA.

Without early treatment, most babies will not live to see their second birthday.

But now, there’s new hope.

News 8's Brittany Noble has the details in Monday's Health Spotlight.

