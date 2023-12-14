Health Spotlight Special on social determinants of health and mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 on Wednesday night hosted a Health Spotlight Special.

For the special reports, WISH-TV partnered with Community Health Network to talk about critical health issues in central Indiana.

Wednesday’s focus was on social determinants of health and mental health. Those are the nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes. They can be grouped into 5 categories: economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and environment, and social and community context.

Guests included Karen Lightbourne, Community Health collaborations director; Otis Stanley, a Community Health advocate; and Dr. Isaiah Sloss, a Community Health psychiatry resident.

