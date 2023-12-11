Indiana reports sixth flu death of season; spread increased to ‘moderate’

Another person hsa died from the flu, increasing Indiana's first flu death numbers of the season. Six Hoosiers have died of the flu since the season began in October, the Indiana Department of Health says. (Photo by Getty Images via CNN) (Photo by Getty Images via CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State and federal health officials say the spread of flu is increasing in Indiana.

The Centers for Disease Control now lists Indiana with a “moderate” spread of the flu.

The updated flu map was released Friday afternoon. Neighboring states Illinois, Kentucky, and Michigan still remain in “low” to “minimal” spreads of the flu. Ohio was also listed as “moderate.”

It’s the first time this season the CDC has moved Indiana above a “low” level of spread of the virus.

Indiana has now also reported a sixth flu death this season. State health officials have not provided details on the victims.

At this point last year, Indiana had already recorded 24 deaths from the flu.