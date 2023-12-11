Indiana dashboard adds 55 COVID deaths, 11,184 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Dec. 5. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,738 on Tuesday from 25,683 on Nov. 21. That’s an increase of 55.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,334 on Tuesday from 1,322 on Nov. 21. That’s an increase of 12.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,146,087 on Tuesday from 2,134,903 on Nov. 21. That’s an increase of 11,184.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 89 hospital admissions and 531 emergency room visits on Tuesday. That’s up from the Nov. 21 figures of 50 hospital admissions and 408 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,866,283 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.8% of the total population.

A total of 988,339 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.