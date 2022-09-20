News

Heating up mid week!

A great start this morning for most with clear skies and comfortable temperatures through the morning. Temperatures will start in te mid 60s with sunshine. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s making that 10° above the seasonal high! Humidity will be up as well. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s. It will be another hot one Wednesday with highs continuing to warm to the lower 90s! A cold front will pass through the state which will generate shower and storms late in the day and overnight. We could see an isolated strong to severe storm develop as the cold front moves through.

Right behind the cold front much cooler air will sink in dropping highs to the lower 70s during the day on Thursday! Just in time for fall! There could be a lingering shower early on but most of the afternoon will remain dry. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s. We end the work week on a chilly note with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s.

This weekend we welcome back rain chances with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain comfy through early next week with highs in the lower 70s.