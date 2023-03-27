Hero Hoosier pizza-man to receive medal for special delivery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hoosier pizza delivery man who delivered five people from a burning home in July is being hailed a hero by a national organization.

Nicholas Bostic was driving in a residential neighborhood in Lafayette when he saw a house burning. He entered the home through the back door and called out to see if anyone was still inside.

He headed upstairs and found an 18-year-old woman with two 13-year-old girls and a 20 month old toddler. They told him a 6-year-old was still in the burning house.

Bostic returned to the upstairs bedroom and, with smoke filling the home, he rescued the 6 year-old and jumped through a window with the child.

Bostic suffered from smoke inhalation, first- and second-degree burns, and a serious laceration to his arm, and spent three days in the hospital. The child suffered an injury to her leg from the broken glass.

Now, Bostic is being awarded the Carnegie Medal. The medal is awarded to individuals from throughout the United States and Canada who risk themselves to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others. The Carnegie Medal is considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism.

Bostic was previously honored by the City of Lafayette for heroism. He is one of 15 recipients of the Carnegie Medal for 2023.