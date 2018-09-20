How many doughnuts can Brittany Lewis and Emily Kinzer eat in 2 minutes?

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Getting to know the men and women sworn to protect and serve.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday afternoon had a community day on Georgia Street. It gave folks a chance to not only meet police officers but also learn about public safety and sample food from more than 20 restaurants.

One of those foods happened to be doughnuts, and Jack’s Donuts had a doughnut-eating contest to add to the festivities. News 8’s Brittany Lewis and Emily Kinzer took part.

Lewis got through one doughnut, and Kinzer did not get that far in the 2-minute time period.

The winner was former Indianapolis Colts player and radio personality Joe Staysniak, who ate 12 donuts.

