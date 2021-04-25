I-Team 8

5 shot riding in cars during violent week in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people were shot and four killed this week while riding in cars this past week.

All the shootings happened within a short drive of each another.

The latest happened Saturday afternoon on the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue. Police say a woman was found in a vehicle in a residential area on the northeast side near East 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.

IMPD has not said if there is a suspect or a motive. The coroner’s office has not released her name. Her homicide is the third this week on Baltimore Street.

About 10 blocks north, two men in their 30s were shot and killed on Monday afternoon. Police say a car had stopped and shot into their vehicle. The men have been identified as 34-year-old Clarence January and 35-year-old Savage Trent Jones.

Then, Thursday afternoon, on the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue, police found a man that appeared to have been shot.

He died at the scene and has not been identified at this time. Police are still looking for a suspect and have not released a motive.

A shooting and high-speed chase of a suspect occurred on Thursday as well. IMPD said that before 2 a.m., officers were called to 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue.

The victim was shot while traveling at a high rate of speed in the 2500 block of North Keystone Avenue and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, another person who was involved in the shooting was stopped in the area of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle was pursued during a chase in the 7800 block of North Keystone Avenue. However, a suspect was not apprehended.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.