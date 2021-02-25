Indiana won’t name handful of clinics violating state vaccine guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The vaccination guidelines are pretty clear if you are going by age alone, but a handful of clinics in Indiana have allowed ineligible people to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner, would not name or say many clinics violated state vaccine guidelines. However, the state will take the violators off the list of clinics accepting new vaccination patients.

“A lot of times it has been centered around the eligibility to a waitlist and the importance of that waitlist reflecting either the current eligibility we have opened up at the state level or those age groups that are close to that,” Box said.

The waitlist was developed to help eliminate any potential waste of the vaccine. Once a clinic opens and prepares a vial, the entire contents must be used within a few hours; Dr. Christopher Weaver of IU Health Methodist Hospital explains: “Any place could have a small amount of doses they would give to a waitlist group at the end of the day, just for no-shows and things like that. We don’t have much of that, but that is the purpose of this is to go to the next category or group for that waitlist piece.”

Thomas Duszynski of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health says sometimes a clinic has to make tough decisions: vaccinate people who do not meet state waitlist guidelines or toss the vaccine in the trash.

“This has always been a challenge. We want to put vaccines in arms, and you have to make a personal decision sometimes, which is better or which is the lesser of two evils. I know there are vaccine clinics that have had to dispose of vaccines,” Duszynski said.

The state announced Tuesday that Hoosiers 60 and older can get the coronavirus vaccine. Previously, only Hoosiers 65 and older could get the vaccine.

Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 12,039.

“Never wasting a dose is of the utmost importance in the state’s vaccine plan. The Indiana Department of Health has never told a clinic to discard unused doses and does not regulate pharmacy licenses. We ask every clinic to keep a standby list of people who meet current eligibility requirements so that every dose can be administered, and only one one-hundredth of the doses we have received have been wasted, primarily due to a vial or syringe breaking. “We ask all vaccine clinics to follow the state’s eligibility requirements when administering vaccine, and the federal government states that pharmacies should follow state eligibility requirements. Indiana’s eligibility categories are determined based on their ability to prevent death and hospitalization, not profession. Currently, healthcare workers, first responders and Hoosiers age 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccine.” Response to inquiry from News 8 by Jeni O’Malley, deputy chief of staff and chief communications officer for the Indiana Department of Health, on Feb. 20, 2021

