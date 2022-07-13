Moorman family demands answers after bodies of missing dad, kids found in pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday night released new information after officials had confirmed the four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side were a missing man and his three children.
The family of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children is voicing its frustrations on why Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not search the pond when the family first went missing last week. Their bodies were pulled from the pond Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Before IMPD released the new information, I-Team 8 asked Chief Randal Taylor to respond to the family’s anger. He said, “Just that we’re sorry for what happened and our prayers are obviously with that family.”
Natasha Moorman told I-Team 8 that family members had repeatedly told IMPD to search the pond where Kyle and the children — Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5 — were found. She says the pond marked the last place of Kyle’s cellphone signal.
IMPD is calling the case a death investigation. The coroner’s office by Wednesday had not yet released the causes of death for the family.
Moorman’s family says it had searched the pond for themselves for several days. However, police did not deploy resources at the pond until Tuesday afternoon when all four bodies were found.
I-Team 8 interviewed Commander Matthew Thomas on Wednesday before IMPD released its new information. I-Team 8 was told questions about the Moorman investigation would not be answered due to its ongoing status. Thomas, instead, explained how many missing persons’ cases work when it comes to certain resources, such as a dive team, being deployed. “It’s important to note, each missing person’s case is different. If there’s specific evidence that may guide toward a recovery effort with a dive team, then that may be scheduled.”
Thomas emphasized the need for evidence in each missing person’s case. He explained that deploying resources depends on many things, including what they find on social media, anonymous tips, or a car description. He also said some missing persons’ cases involve people who don’t want to be found.
I-Team 8 asked Thomas if the family would be allowed to talk to IMPD of its concerns that “police didn’t do enough.” Thomas declined to answer the question about the investigation.
After reports aired on News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD released a timeline of the case in a news release.
News release
“IMPD Provides Additional Details on Missing Persons Investigation
“This update is intended to provide additional details regarding the missing persons investigation involving Kyle Moorman, Kyle Moorman II, Kyanna Holland, and Kyran Holland. It is also intended to answer some of the questions IMPD has received from the community about this investigation.
“With respect to determining which bodies of water to investigate with a dive team and when to utilize the dive teams, IMPD had conflicting information regarding the last known location of phone pings for Kyle Moorman. Credible information regarding cell phone pings was not received until the afternoon or early evening on Tuesday, July 12. At that time, IMPD Missing Persons detectives coordinated with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) to have teams utilize sonar technology to search two bodies of water. Dive teams have limitations on when they will go into the water. These searches were scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, July 13 when daylight would likely be available throughout the search process.
“Regarding a baby bottle and clothing located near 2900 Bluff Road, it was unclear if those items belonged to the Moorman family. The shoreline surrounding the body of water had a tremendous amount of trash and other debris near it.
“Below you will find a timeline on the steps Missing Persons detectives took once a report was filed:
“07/09/2022, 9:17PM- Kyle Moorman, Kyle Moorman II, Kyannah Holland, and Kyran Holland were reported missing by a family member. That family member advised there had been no contact with Kyle since 07/06/2022 at approximately 11:00PM. That family member advised that Kyle was driving a black 2009 Saab with an unknown paper temporary plate. Kyle told that family member he was going fishing with the children at the Wildwood Farms subdivision.
“07/10/2022, 9:00AM- Detectives went to the area of Wildwood Estates in the 7700 Block of Southeastern Avenue to search the retention ponds around the housing area. This was based off of the original missing person report. Upon their arrival, detectives checked 12 different retention ponds for any points of entry that could have been made by a vehicle. Due to fencing, residential structures, and large stone landscaping around the ponds, it was determined that a car could not have entered any of the ponds.
“A detective, familiar with the area, identified a large retention pond called ‘Sloan Ditch’ located at Hunter Road as a possible search location. At 11:00 AM detectives entered a dirt path behind the Bible Church of Indiana. Detectives observed that the path had recent vehicle traffic with tire tracks in the mud and disturbed brush. Along the drive path, a blue open face fishing pole was located. Photos were taken of the fishing pole and marked with a GPS map marker. Detectives walked the entire area of the body of water and noticed that there were fresh tracks into the water on a makeshift boat ramp. The officers concluded their search at approximately 12:30PM taking the fishing pole back to the missing persons office.
“07/10/2022, 12:40PM- Detectives contacted Kyle’s family. The family advised Kyle had custody of all 3 children and reported Kyle had no mental illness, no drug abuse, and had made no threats of suicide or threats to harm the children.
“07/10/2022, 1:00PM- Detectives checked jail records for Kyle Moorman and Department of Child Services for possible location children.
“07/10/2022, 6:45PM- Posters of Kyle Moorman, Kyle Moorman II, Kyannah Holland, and Kyran Holland were made and sent out department-wide.
“07/10/2022, 6:55PM- Posters and photos were sent to public information office to release to the media. Information was also released on social media and to local media.
“07/10/2022, 7:07PM- Detectives contacted the last known person to speak with Kyle Moorman on phone and that individual advised nothing seemed out of place. The person said the children were asleep in car and Kyle advised his phone was going to lose battery power. Last known contact 07/07/2022 at 12:24AM.
“07/10/2022, 8:43PM- A search warrant was prepared and granted for Kyle Moorman’s phone records. A search warrant was also sent to his phone carrier.
“07/10/2022, 9:00PM- Detectives attempt to locate the missing vehicle plate number in the License Plate Reader (LPR) system. The plate could not be located or entered due to vehicle being recently purchased. Detectives reviewed over 2,500 images in an attempt to locate the vehicle driven by Kyle.
“07/11/2022, 9:40AM – A request is sent to Kyle’s cellular carrier for phone ping and historical data for his cell phone.
“07/11/2022, 10:07AM- Anonymous tip. Black Saab station wagon with loud exhaust eastbound 79th Street east of Fall Creek. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 10:21AM- Phone pings begin on Kyle’s cell phone. Cell pings indicated power was off to the device.
“07/11/2022, 10:28AM- Anonymous tip. An individual made statements she was going to kill Kyle and the children. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 11:18AM- Anonymous tip. Car parked at Indy Surplus Liquidators asking for a welfare check. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 11:19AM- Anonymous tip. Individual saw possible matching vehicle Friday at 6:15PM in Indianapolis. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 1:00PM- Boone County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Cracker Barrel located in Zionsville. A cooperating individual believed that Kyle Moorman and children were on the restaurant’s surveillance video. Detectives determined it was not the missing family, but photos and videos were collected.
“07/11/2022, 2:55PM- Tip: Caller advised saw black Saab tinted windows, tall white male no facial hair in gas station parking lot at Marion University. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 3:00PM- Tip: Caller stated they saw a male that appeared to be Kyle Moorman with 3 children and a woman at Shoe Carnival on 07/10/2022. Shoe Carnival confirmed they did have video, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 3:00PM- Tip: A box of diapers and children’s shoes are found in driveway of in the 2300 block of Kessler Blvd. North Dr. Photos were collected, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 4:48PM- Anonymous Tip. Individual stated saw Kyle Moorman at Lickity Split in Brookston, IN on 07/10/2022. No children were observed. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 6:33PM- Anonymous tip. Tipster stated saw Kyle Moorman at Marathon Gas Station located on Morris Street in Indianapolis. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/11/2022, 7:00PM – Family searched pond located on Bluff Road. Family believes this was the last location of Kyle Moorman and his children due to finding password for Kyle Moorman’s email account. Southwest District had at least six cars on scene. Officers walked the bank line and saw no signs of a vehicle in the water. A bottle and clothing were collected as possible evidence; however, the location is littered garbage and other debris. Family members could not confirm or agree that the items were from the Moorman family.
“07/11/2022, 8:26PM- Detectives sent Kyle Moorman’s cell phone historical data from cellular phone carrier to FBI for analysis. FBI assisted in mapping locations of Kyle Moorman’s cell phone.
“07/11/2022, 10:41PM- Tip: Caller possibly saw Kyle Moorman in Parke Co, IN but did not observe any children. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/12/2022, 10:00AM- Tip: Marquette, Michigan caller saw male with 3 children believed could be Kyle Moorman. Detectives followed-up to this sighting, but the tip was unfounded.
“07/12/2022, 10:35AM- Tip: Auto Glass repair business advised that Kyle Moorman had his windshield replaced the day he went missing. Text messages from Kyle Moorman and invoice collected.
“07/12/2022, 12:30PM- Detectives and Aviation Unit using drones conducted search of the pond at 2921 Bluff Road and the surrounding area. Nothing was located on the surface of the water and there were no indications that a car entered the water. While detectives were at the scene, Kyle’s family approached them advising that they hacked his email and showed the last known location was near the 3000 block of Bluff Road.
“07/12/2022, 12:51PM Detectives scheduled DNR sonar boat search at the ponds at 2921 Bluff Road and Sloan Ditch Pond for 07/13/2022 at 9:00AM.
“On 07/12/2022 at approximately 1:00PM – Detectives began reviewing Kyle’s cell phone records. It was determined there were two possible locations on the southeast side where Kyle’s phone last pinged.
“07/12/2022, 1:00PM- Detectives reviewed video at a business located on Bluff Road. On 07/06/2022 the video shows a similar vehicle matching the description of the vehicle driven by Kyle Moorman, however, it could not be confirmed as Moorman’s vehicle.
“07/12/2022, 2:29PM- Detectives reviewed data sent from FBI on detailed phone records for Kyle Moorman’s cell phone.
“07/12/2022, 2:57PM -Tip: Caller believed he/she saw Kyle Moorman vehicle stopped on side of road at Arlington/Shelbyville, just south with trash bags sitting outside of vehicle.
“07/12/2022, 3:00PM – Detectives and Aviation Unit using drones conducted search of Sloan Ditch Pond. Vehicle tracks are located on the pond’s edge; however, nothing is observed in the water.
“The death investigation remains on-going. There are no additional updates at this time.”
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department news release issued night of July 13, 2022