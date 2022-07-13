I-Team 8

Moorman family demands answers after bodies of missing dad, kids found in pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday night released new information after officials had confirmed the four bodies pulled from a pond on the south side were a missing man and his three children.

The family of Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children is voicing its frustrations on why Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not search the pond when the family first went missing last week. Their bodies were pulled from the pond Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Before IMPD released the new information, I-Team 8 asked Chief Randal Taylor to respond to the family’s anger. He said, “Just that we’re sorry for what happened and our prayers are obviously with that family.”

Natasha Moorman told I-Team 8 that family members had repeatedly told IMPD to search the pond where Kyle and the children — Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5 — were found. She says the pond marked the last place of Kyle’s cellphone signal.

IMPD is calling the case a death investigation. The coroner’s office by Wednesday had not yet released the causes of death for the family.

Moorman’s family says it had searched the pond for themselves for several days. However, police did not deploy resources at the pond until Tuesday afternoon when all four bodies were found.

I-Team 8 interviewed Commander Matthew Thomas on Wednesday before IMPD released its new information. I-Team 8 was told questions about the Moorman investigation would not be answered due to its ongoing status. Thomas, instead, explained how many missing persons’ cases work when it comes to certain resources, such as a dive team, being deployed. “It’s important to note, each missing person’s case is different. If there’s specific evidence that may guide toward a recovery effort with a dive team, then that may be scheduled.”

Thomas emphasized the need for evidence in each missing person’s case. He explained that deploying resources depends on many things, including what they find on social media, anonymous tips, or a car description. He also said some missing persons’ cases involve people who don’t want to be found.

I-Team 8 asked Thomas if the family would be allowed to talk to IMPD of its concerns that “police didn’t do enough.” Thomas declined to answer the question about the investigation.

After reports aired on News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD released a timeline of the case in a news release.

News release