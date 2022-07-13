Local

Coroner confirms bodies pulled from pond were Moorman family

Indianapolis authorities were called to the south-side lake just after 7:40 p.m. July 12, 2022. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man and three children whose bodies were pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis have been identified as Kyle Moorman and his children, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

The bodies of 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 1-year-old Kyran Holland were recovered Tuesday evening from a pond east of Bluff Road and north of West Troy Avenue. This is the same location where there was a search for a missing family.

The coroner’s office says examinations are still being conducted and there is no cause of manner or death.

IMPD said while crews were searching the water, the IFD Dive Team and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) located a vehicle in the water using sonar technology. That vehicle was pulled from the water and three young children were found inside early Wednesday morning. The vehicle pulled from the water was a black Saab. Police said the situation is now considered a death investigation.

At the time, IMPD said: “Based upon information available to detectives and evidence collected at the scene, there is a commonality with the Moorman family missing persons investigation. Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident.”

The pond is where IMPD had been asked to search for Moorman and his children, who had been missing for six days. They were last seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive. Family members were searching the lake for five days because, they say, his cellphone was last believed to be in that area.

The discovery at the pond came the same day that the members of the Moorman family announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that can help locate them. Kyle Moorman’s mother, Renee Moorman, told News 8 that $5,000 came from family members and another $5,000 came from the landlord of Kyle Moorman’s sister. IMPD says the family did not coordinate a reward with the police.

IMPD refused to take questions at a news conference near the lake shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Burris told the news media to submit questions by email. Burris said updates will be issued through tweets.

Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted photos and a video of an inflatable boat on the lake.

