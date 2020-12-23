Restart Indiana grants for small businesses extended for 1 month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Restart Indiana grant program was set to expire Tuesday night, but Gov. Holcomb has extended the application deadline to Jan. 22.

Over the past several months, that state has handed out grants hundreds of grants to Indiana businesses ranging from a few hundred dollars to $20,000.

Meet Adam Hampton: He and his husband own and operate a small business in Irvington that was forced to shut down for almost three months.

“We first pivoted our business to sell online. Every moment there were updates. I followed updates, especially about small businesses. As soon as I found out there was something for small businesses, I jumped on it,” said Hampton.

He found the grant shortly after closing the shop and applied for and received just over $4,000. To qualify for the money, he had to provide past tax statements, sales and expense figures along with rental agreements.

“Within I would say three weeks, it had been approved,” said Hampton.

He said his monthly sales went from $40,000 a month to almost nothing, but the grant gave him the time to get back on his feet and open and running again.

“I can reopen my doors, and Irvington came out and the neighbors came out, and because of that reason, because we pivoted, that small business loan or grant and the neighborhood we are open and we will stay open because of it,” said Hampton.

I-Team 8 had asked the state for a list of grant recipients several weeks ago, which they finally provided and have since put online.

The largest grant recipient in Marion County was a hair salon on North Shadeland Avenue that received $20,000. I-Team 8 called the owner several times and on Tuesday had not heard back.

A barbershop on East Washington Street received $10,000. The money has helped keep both of them open. We did find another barbershop on North Post Road that received $2,700, and a sign on the door says the space is available for rent.

Hampton said he did apply for the federal Payroll Protection Program loans. However, once he received the Restart Indiana grant and was able to open the doors, he stopped the application process.

“There was no reason for me to. I saw how quickly businesses were getting money and how quickly small businesses were opening. I really just said, ‘I’m good,'” said Hampton.

The grant program is funded by $31 million CARES Act money and once the money is gone, the program will end.

