‘I’m going to miss my brother’: Ten Point pastor remembered

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis faith community and Ten Point Coalition were mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday.

Rev. Charles Ellis, 54, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to his close friend, Rev. Charles Harrison.

Ellis suffered from multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer.

Ellis served as the state director for the Ten Point Coalition. He also served as the pastor of the 25th Street Baptist Church for more than 15 years.

Harrison was visibly emotional Sunday as he spoke to WISH-TV about his best friend, a man he thought of as a brother.

Harrison reminisced that the two were called the “Charles Brothers” because of their shared first name.

He credits Ellis with revitalizing the Ten Point Coalition and said without the help of Ellis, Ten Point wouldn’t be the organization it has become.

“He was a very warm person, but he was a warrior, too,” said Harrison. “Rev. Ellis would get out here and he really fought for what he believed in. He was a very passionate person for the issues of racial equality and justice and this whole issue of helping to improve the quality of life of all of the residents. I’m going to miss my brother, but I say to the community, he was a faithful servant and well done, Pastor Ellis.”

Funeral arrangements for Ellis had not been confirmed on Sunday.

Harrison said the community will likely setup a vigil to celebrate Ellis’ legacy sometime this week.