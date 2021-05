News

IMPD, animal control respond to loose cows on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several cows are loose on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Vandergriff Road around 11:15 a.m.

Animal control as well as IMPD officers are on the scene.

According to a News 8 crew on the scene, three cows and two calves have gotten loose.

No further information about the situation is known at this time.