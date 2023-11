One dead in shooting on southwest side

IMPD vehicles on scene of deadly shooting on South Holt Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after an early morning shooting on the southwest side of Indianapolis, IMPD has confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 4 am in the 3200 block of South Holt Road.

A 911 caller reported hearing shots, then finding a body outside a house.

An IMPD spokesperson confirmed to WISH-TV that the victim had died.

There was no immediate word on what happened or a suspect.