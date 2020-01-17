Man dies from gunshot wound in west side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A person died in a fatal shooting early Friday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Centennial Street for a report of a person down.

After arriving on the scene, one person was located and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday night that they have not located any family for the victim, and the cause of death is gunshot wound/homicide.

No victim or suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.