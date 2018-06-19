IMPD seek man wanted for robbery of Subway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted for robbery of a Subway restaurant.

According to IMPD, on March 12, just after 7:30 p.m., a man entered the Subway in the 1600 block of East 10 Street with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene of foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20’s with a thin build and possibly with tattoos on the back of his hands.

At the time of the robbery, the male suspect was wearing a black half mask, black hooded jacket with a white design on the front and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.