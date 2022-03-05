News

Indiana Grown: Kora’s Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Kellin Miller with Kora’s Kitchen.

At Kora’s Kitchen, Miller makes and sells dog cookies and treats for dogs and cats.

Miller, who named her business after her dog, Kora, says she started Kora’s Kitchen after struggling for years to find treats that were free of unwanted ingredients like additives, fillers, and preservatives.

“I, like many pet owners, have always looked for ways to feed my pets the best products possible. After years of trying to find treats that I was completely happy with in stores, I decided to just make my own. I took treats that I knew my dogs enjoyed and stripped them down to the basic ingredients – getting rid of any preservatives, fillers, and additives. My pets loved them so much that I decided to take the chance and start this business,” Miller said.

You can purchase treats from Kora’s Kitchen online, on Market Wagon Indy Thursdays, and in-person at the following locations: