Indiana News

1 arrested, mother wanted for murder of child after body found in suitcase in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — State police have identified a child found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana. One woman has been arrested in the case and the child’s mother is wanted for his murder.

Indiana State Police have identified the child as Cairo Jordan of Atlanta, Ga. Jordan, 5 years old at the time of his death, was unidentified for months after his body was found by a mushroom hunter near the town of New Pekin in Washington County. New Pekin is about 50 miles north of Louisville. Police sought tips for in help identifying him, posting a picture of the suitcase with the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign on it.

After months of investigating, police were able to identify Jordan and two women wanted in his death.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for his mother, 37-year-old Dejuane Anderson of Atlanta, Ga. Police have not yet been able to locate Anderson. In a Wednesday morning press conference, ISP said Anderson was last seen in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. but attempts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Police sought another woman in the case, 40-year-old Dawn Coleman of Shreveport, La. She was recently arrested in California with the help of the San Francisco Police Department. ISP said she will be extradited to Indiana within 30 days.

An autopsy revealed Jordan died of an “electrolyte imbalance.” He did not have any signs of physical trauma to his body.

A memorial service for him was held in June.