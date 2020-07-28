3 landlords sue over Gov. Holcomb’s moratorium on rental evictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three landlords are suing Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials over the moratorium on rental evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerri Lemond, Lavern and Josephine Miller FLP, and Strong Indiana LLC filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Holcomb and the state in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

On March 19, Holcomb first used an executive order to prohibit evictions and foreclosures during the public health emergency for the pandemic. The latest order is set to expire Aug. 1.

The lawsuit claims the moratorium exceeds the governor’s authority and violates both the state and U.S. constitutions.

The lawsuit states, in part, “The statue as plainly written does not grant the Governor carte blanche to lift, alter or eliminate any and all laws or regulations at his sole discretion” and “The Governor’s Orders are unprecedented, unwaranted and unjustifiably expansive.”

This story will be updated.

