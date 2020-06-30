Holcomb signs order to extend moratorium on evictions, foreclosures, utility disconnections

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Tuesday extended a prohibition on evictions and foreclosures across the state through July 31 as Hoosiers recover from the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also extended the disconnection of utility services through Aug. 14.

A news release about the governor’s order said, “Renters, homeowners, lending institutions and landlords are encouraged to establish payment plans to avoid later evictions or foreclosures.”

On April 1, Holcomb made the initial order to protect renters through June 30. His decision Tuesday comes nearly a week after state officials announced a program to help households unable to pay rent due to a COVID-19-related job loss or income reduction. Hoosiers in all counties but Marion County who are struggling to pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19 can apply online for possible rental assistance. Applications for the $25 million Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will be accepted online beginning at 9 a.m. July 13 at IndianaHousingNow.org.

Jacob Sipe, director of the Housing and Community Development Authority, said last week that the state program will provide assistance of up to $500 a month for four months and require the landlord’s agreement to participate. About 12,000 Indiana households could be helped. The assistance can be used for past-due rent fro April 1 or later, or for ongoing rent payments.

Marion County has its own rental assistance program. On June 8, the City-County Council set aside $15 million for rent relief, which would provide back pay of rent as far back as April 1 or forward rent pay for up to 90 days. The program for Indianapolis and Marion County renters has not yet begun, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Here are other details on the governor’s order:

Utilities regulated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission must follow the order issued Monday by the commission prohibiting service disconnections through Aug. 14. The governor’s order say nonregulated utility companies must also extend service until Aug. 14. Customers and utility companies are encouraged to establish payment plans now to avoid later discontinuations of service.

The executive order also extends the temporary licensing of the select health care workers who do not currently hold an active license to practice for an additional 30 days: medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years; medical professionals who hold licenses in other states; and certain medical students and graduates. These professionals must register with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency via their website at www.in.gov/pla. These professionals will be able to assist in screenings, telemedicine and other basic procedures to allow regularly licensed medical professionals to be on the front line.

