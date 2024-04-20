59-year-old charged with sexual battery of man with autism

Search
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A charge of sexual battery has been filed against a Fort Wayne man, authorities say.

Fort Wayne Police Department says Brian S. Chambless, 59, was traveling in a van with a 21-year-old man with autism.

When they arrived at their destination, police say, Chambless sexually abused the 21-year-old.

Officers say they found Chambless on Thursday at the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, where they arrested him.

Online court records show the Allen County prosecutor filed charges on Friday in Allen Superior Court 6. No hearing has been set in the case. Chambless remained in the Allen County jail on Friday night.

