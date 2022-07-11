Indiana News

7th case of monkeypox in Indiana, CDC says

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday listed seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Indiana.

The newest case was added since Friday.

Indiana Department of Health reported the state’s first case of monkeypox in Indiana was identified June 18. The state government has made no additional announcements about monkeypox since reporting the first case, so it’s not known where the cases have happened. The state’s not reported where the cased have occurred.

Gary officials reported the state’s second case.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills and body aches from five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.

